MUW opens survey to get feedback on name change

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women is asking for public input about the possibility of a name change.

MUW President Nora Miller broached the subject in a letter to alums in September, and a task force has been named to study the matter.

Since then, there have been listening sessions to get more opinions on what direction the school should take in considering a new name.

The W has launched an online survey to gather more feedback.

It allows participants to rank important factors, as well as offer opinions on certain names, and even suggest names.

The company conducting the survey will also form focus groups for further discussion.

From there, The Naming Taskforce will use the results of the survey and focus groups to move toward a consensus on a name.

It will present the results to the university president.

To fill out the survey, visit naming.survey

For additional information, go to muw.edu/name

