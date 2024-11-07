MUW professor shares how election can impact MS economically

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Donald Trump won the presidential election with 295 electoral votes against his opponent’s, Vice President Kamala Harris, 226 votes.

A candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win.

In this election, Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker was also re-elected.

“I think that’s exciting a lot of people. It’s not just a validation of conservative principles with Donald Trump’s resounding victory, but it’s also something very concrete in terms of having the senator poised to really assist the state economically in terms of our importance to our national security,” said Dr. Brian Anderson, a political science professor at MUW.

Anderson believed the results of the election will put the Magnolia State at an advantage economically.

“President Trump wants to expand our military preparedness. I don’t have the exact numbers, but he certainly wants much more spending than we’ve seen in the Biden administration and that will allow Senator Wicker to make sure Mississippi has good chunk of that,” said Anderson.

The Republican party now has control of the senate.

Both of Mississippi’s Senators are Republicans, and Wicker’s seniority will put him a power position.

“He will assume the chairmanship and that will mean a great deal of attention is paid on Mississippi’s defense contracting industry, especially the ship building especially the ones down on the coast. Also, it will kind if lift in prestige and importance the military bases and facilities we have in the state,” said Anderson.

Trump won all 6 of Mississippi’s electoral votes.

Anderson said Mississippi is known for being a Republican state and in this election, reflected the mood of the nation.

“Mississippi doesn’t stand out we’re just right there. The voting population is right there with the rest of America,” said Anderson.

Mississippi’s voter turnout was higher in this year’s election than in 2020.