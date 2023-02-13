MUW releases name change survey results, but holds off official renaming

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women has put off a name change for at least one more year, but the University is releasing the results of its naming process survey.

Over 4,300 people participated in the survey conducted by Utah-based Love Communications.

A majority of the people who responded were MUW alums. The smallest group was prospective students, the people that university leaders are trying most to attract through re-branding.

A few trends did emerge. While the largest percentage of people across all categories were neutral on a geographic name for the school, that issue did rank as important with current and prospective college students.

The importance of having a historical name ranked higher with W Alums.

While W President Nora Miller thanked those who participated, she did express disappointment that there was less input from students and prospective students.

Miller said the research will continue.

People can provide input into the process through the email address, namechange@muw.edu

