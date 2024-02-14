MUW to Wynbridge State: Lawmakers prepare for next step

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One day after leaders at Mississippi University for Women announced their second name change proposal, state lawmakers were preparing for the next steps.

“W” leaders unveiled the proposed name for the university: Wynbridge State University of Mississippi.

This comes just weeks after the university went back to the drawing board after receiving overwhelming pushback against its first proposal, Mississippi Brightwell University.

Representative Kabir Karriem, who is from Columbus, supported the name and planned to introduce the bill to make the change next week.

“As a literary name, as a progressive name, but just not just Wynbridge with the whole total name of the W, Wynbridge State University. I just think it’s good. It’s stately and it’s a name that we all can get behind,” said Karriem.

The deadline for general bills in this session is February 19.

If passed, Wynbridge State University of Mississippi will go into effect by July 1.

