NAACP Organization looks to plan strategies against gun violence

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The community is working to prevent violence.

The Aberdeen and Monroe County NAACP held a gun violence prevention workshop session in Okolona.

This was the second session for the “Stop the Violence” workshop.

There were activities to implement plans to express ways to prevent violence around the area.

The NAACP president for Aberdeen and Monroe County, James Cook said he hopes to spread the knowledge across the country.

“We’re in the establishing phase right now which is putting on all the ground work so, this got to be more than a flash in the pan,” Cook said. “We are trying to build something that even when my tenure is over, this will continue to live, breath and do what it’s intending to do and that is to save lives.”

Cook said one of the main priorities for the workshop is engagement.

