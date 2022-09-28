NAACP requests civil rights probe into Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The NAACP is requesting a civil rights probe into the Jackson water crisis saying the state has long discriminated against the majority black capital.

83% of the Jackson population is African American.

The civil rights organization submitted a complaint to the US Environmental Protection Agency Tuesday requesting an investigation into how federal dollars were spent when it comes to drinking water.

The Justice Department is demanding the city address its violations of the clean water act in its wastewater system among other violations.

It comes as lawsuits, on behalf of at least 2,000 children, allege the city and state failed to adequately warn residents about lead in the drinking water and failed to repair the system.

The city and state have said the lawsuits are without merit.

