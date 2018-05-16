Name released in fatal Lowndes County crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the woman killed in a Lowndes County crash.

Ashia Howard, 51, of Aliceville, Alabama died at the scene.

The accident happened near the intersection of Military and Black Creek Roads Tuesday night.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says it appears Howard lost control in the sharp curve and the vehicle overturned.

Howard had reportedly been staying with friends in the area for a few days and was driving her friend’s car.

She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Lowndes County deputies are also investigating the crash.