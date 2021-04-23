Names released of victims in two car accident in Starkville

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the names of the two people killed in a Starkville head-on crash.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt says 24-year-old Tabitha Snyder of Canton, Georgia, and 38-year-old Bonifacio Perez of Columbus both died at the scene.

The accident happened on Highway 25, just north of Highway 182, last night.

Hunt says Snyder was in a southbound car on Highway 25.

Perez was traveling northbound in the southbound lane when the collision happened.

A person that was in the vehicle with Perez was injured in the crash and taken to OCH Regional Medical Center.

Starkville police are investigating the accident.