NASA Ambassador speaks to the community about eclipse safety

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – In just a few weeks, all eyes will be in the sky to see a solar eclipse pass over the region.

The solar eclipse is scheduled for April 8th and it will pass over the Golden Triangle around 2 p.m.

At the Columbus-Lowndes Library, there was a safety presentation for everyone in the community.

The presentation was given by the solar system ambassador of NASA Steven Straily.

At the presentation, there were free eclipse glasses given to see the eclipse safely.

Straily says in the Columbus area during the solar eclipse there will be 95 percent totality.

With that, it is essential to know what safety measures to take during the eclipse.

“The biggest advice that I have for dealing with solar eclipse is to make sure you are safe,” Straily said. “Which is what the presentation is all about. I was just talking about making sure whatever equipment you are using to view the eclipse meets the ISO standard and makes sure that it is not damaged at all when you go to view the eclipse. What you dont want to do is view the sun with your naked eye. You could potentially damage your redna that way so the biggest thing that I would give is just the safety advice.”

The process is scheduled to last for nearly three hours.

Depending on where you are it may differ on how long you may see the eclipse.

