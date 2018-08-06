Two dead after morning crash on Natchez Trace; one a parkway employee

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Natchez Trace Parkway employee is killed in an early Monday morning crash in Chickasaw County.

Maintenance worker Frank Hadorn of Fulton was on his way to work when the crash happened. He died at the scene.

Park Rangers say Hardon’s vehicle hit head-on with a vehicle driven by Jose Garcia Roque of Houston, Texas.

Investigators believe Roque’s vehicle crossed the center line. After the collision, Hadorn’s vehicle went off a bridge and landed on the side of a creek.

Roque later died at a Tupelo hospital.

Hadorn has worked at the Parkway since 2012.

He’s retired from the National Guard.