National Day of Prayer streamed live from Tupelo City Hall

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The National Day of Prayer was observed in front of Tupelo City Hall and broadcasted live on social media.

The city organized the service, which usually has a large crowd, along with local musicians.

This year the day of prayer ceremony was scaled down because of coronavirus precautions, but prayers were offered for the city, state and the nation.

“Getting the ugly comments, negativity, that’s part of the job of being in political office, but the people who say, ‘hey we’re praying for you, praying for the city, that means the world, and it works, power of prayer works,” said Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton.

“I am hyena happy, peacock proud and giraffe grateful to see the mayor, and his outlook having National Day of Prayer and overwhelmed how he would call different, nationalities to come together and pray together,” said Rev. Chris Traylor, who is also president of the Lee County NAACP.

The National Day of Prayer was held the first Thursday in May. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the US Congress.