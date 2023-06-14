National Flag Day remains relevant over 100 years later

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – On this day, 245 years ago, Congress approved the design of the American Flag. The flag today looks a lot like the one the first Americans flew.

June 14, 1777, was the day the Second Continental Congress passed a flag resolution: 13 stripes alternating red and white and that “the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson marked this day as “Flag Day” and it still remains relevant over 100 years later.

Lowndes County Supervisor Leroy Brooks said the flag makes him proud to be an American.

“When you think of the American flag, you think of these United States and what it represents,” Brooks said. “As a former military guy, I can think of so many mornings, getting up saluting the flag. It still gives me a certain kind of chill when I see that flag flying because it represents our country. It’s sacred to our country and it’s symbolism that says we are the greatest nation in the world….It makes me proud to be an American.”

There have been 27 official versions of the flag. The current version has flown since 1960 after Hawaii became the 50th state to join America.

“Everything associated with that flag is significant,” Columbus YMCA Marketing and Membership Director Cynthia Mutch said. “The 13 stripes represent the 13 colonies, the 50 stars represent the 50 states, and the colors are red white, and blue all have significance too and it just proves that so much thought went into the design of that flag and even the designs that came before that one, there was a lot of thought and planning that went into that. If I’m in a large group and they start playing the national anthem, I start to tear up. It’s emotional because it just means so much.”

Today, Americans honor the flag by displaying it for the public to see whether it be outside their home, their business, or in parades.

And for many, the flag means more because of their personal tie to it.

Collin Brantley, a citizen of Caledonia, said the flag means a lot to him.

“A lot of my family was in the armed forces,” Brantley said. “Their sacrifices for our nation mean a lot. There’s a lot of courage and bravery in our flag.”

This week is known as National Flag Week, and Americans are encouraged to participate by flying their American flags.

