Nationally nominated author of MSU history hosts book signing

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – MSU alumni have now found ways to educate others about the history of the university.

Author Steve Robertson hosts his book signing at the Lodge.

The Dude, which is one of his books that is nominated for several national awards.

Robertson said he always enjoys spreading knowledge to those who are involved with the university.

“I just love being able to do it, Starkville, because these are my people,” Robertson said. “So we have these big ball games on the weekends, and people come all over the country. So it gives me a chance to interact with some people that I may not have a chance to visit with very often. We all love Mississippi State. The maroon ties for those that bind us together, and we can kind of come together, visit, and talk about the ball game, and talk about the direction of sports. It’s a lot of fun.”

He has written several books about the history of MSU.

“I do my research to write an article, and stumbled upon something major,” Robertson said. “Dudy Noble is on the football staff, and I am like, how did I not know that Dudy Noble coaches football at Mississippi State? It is almost embarrassing, like somebody should have written a book, and I’m like, maybe I should do it. So I reached out to a couple of people at the university and said hey, here is what I’m thinking about doing, They were very supportive of it, and now here we are, a few months later. It is still on the Mississippi best-seller list and has been nominated for some national awards.”

Steve Robertson has also written about MSU Athletics for several years.

