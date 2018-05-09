NBC’s internal probe finds no culture of sexual harassment

NEW YORK — NBC has concluded in an internal investigation ordered after Matt Lauer’s firing that it doesn’t believe there is a culture of sexual harassment in its news division. The network said that more needs to be done to ensure employees know how to report complaints about misconduct and not fear retaliation.

To that end, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said Wednesday that he’s creating a way for employees to make such complaints to a figure outside the company.

Lauer, the former “Today” show host, was fired in November after it was found he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with another, much more junior NBC employee. Three additional women subsequently made complaints about Lauer.

NBC has received some criticism for not allowing outside investigators to look into its workplace culture.

In January, in her first television interview since leaving NBC, former “Today” show host Ann Curry spoke out about Lauer’s firing and the climate at NBC during her time there.

“I can say that I would be surprised if — if — many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment that existed. I think it’d be surprising if someone said that they didn’t see that. So it was p — a verbal — sexual –,” she said on “CBS This Morning.”

“She just said that verbal sexual harassment was pervasive,” “CBS This Morning” co-host Norah O’Donnell said.

“Yeah,” Curry replied.

“At — at NBC at the time when you were there?” O’Donnell said.

“I don’t wanna cause more pain. But no, I’m — you are asking me a very direct question. I’m an honest person. I wanna tell you that it was. Yes. Period,” Curry replied.