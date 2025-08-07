Near normal for the next week!

Charlie Goldstein,

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – No big warm ups in sight, with highs for the next week remaining at or a little below average! Some wonderfully typical summer weather is here to stay, with highs in the low 90s and small chances of afternoon showers and storms.

Screenshot 2025 08 07 034847

TODAY: Highs around 90 degrees under a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. Rain chances are very low, with a couple showers most likely in the northern part of the state this evening.

TONIGHT: Calm conditions, with a mostly clear sky and calm winds. A little fog could form near dawn, but will dissipate quickly. Lows in the low 70s, with a muggy feel.

FRIDAY: A great Friday night for dinner outside, with normal afternoon highs in the low 90s and a slight chance of a few quick showers

 

Categories: Featured, Featured Weather, Local News, Weather
Tags: , , ,

This content provided by:

Related