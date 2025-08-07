Near normal for the next week!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – No big warm ups in sight, with highs for the next week remaining at or a little below average! Some wonderfully typical summer weather is here to stay, with highs in the low 90s and small chances of afternoon showers and storms.

TODAY: Highs around 90 degrees under a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. Rain chances are very low, with a couple showers most likely in the northern part of the state this evening.

TONIGHT: Calm conditions, with a mostly clear sky and calm winds. A little fog could form near dawn, but will dissipate quickly. Lows in the low 70s, with a muggy feel.

FRIDAY: A great Friday night for dinner outside, with normal afternoon highs in the low 90s and a slight chance of a few quick showers.