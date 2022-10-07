Near Perfect Weather This Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – In the wake of Friday’s cold front, this weekend’s weather will be fantastic!

TONIGHT: Passing clouds overhead. The air will be cool and crisp with a low near 52°. Light wind out of the north around 5 mph.

SATURDAY: B-E-A-U-T-I-F-U-L! It will be chilly in the morning with temperatures in the 50s, but the sun will gradually warm us up into the 70s after lunch. Expect a high near 74° with plenty of sunshine. It may be breezy at times, with a north wind around 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Copy and paste! Sunny skies with a high near 73°. Enjoy it!

NEXT WEEK: Little by little, temperatures will warm up and we’ll return to the 80s by Tuesday. The start of the week will be dry, but our next chance for rain is finally in view. A front is expected to approach the region on Wednesday and move through on Thursday. Showers are possible on Wednesday, but measurable rainfall looks more likely on Thursday as the front moves through. Showers and maybe even thunderstorms will be possible. We’ll keep you posted!

Have a great night!