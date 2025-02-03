Near record temps this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Unseasonably warm weather highlights the forecast for the entire week. Clouds will increase through the week as well, but no organized rain chances are expected at this point.

MONDAY: Beautiful! Expect nearly full sunshine with highs easily into the middle to upper 70s area-wide with southwest winds 5-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds will increase as moisture levels build, and there could be a few patches of fog as well. Lows will drop only into the lower 50s.

REST OF WEEK: Temperatures each day will stay in the 70s as clouds linger. While moisture will have increased, there are no discernible weather systems in the cards…suggesting any rain chances will be limited. Having said that, sprinkles or spotty light showers are possible Tuesday – Friday in a pattern likely modulated by wherever moisture pools best any one day. The weekend does bring a slightly better rain chance Sunday as a stronger front looms…stay tuned!