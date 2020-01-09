What you need to know to prepare for severe weather

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi and Alabama are no strangers to severe weather.

However, with the threat of strong storms looming this weekend, it’s never a bad idea to brush up on severe weather safety.

Damaging wind gusts over 75 mph, heavy rain, and tornadoes are all possible on Saturday.

Before the storm, make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, including TV, NOAA Weather Radio, and the WCBI News app.

With power outages possible in some locations, keep your cell phone charged and have flashlights nearby.

If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, seek shelter in an interior room, such as a bathroom or closet, on the lowest floor of your home or building. Stay there until the warning is no longer in effect.

You should never be in a mobile home or a vehicle during a Tornado Warning. Find a more substantial shelter to go to ahead of time.

It’s also good to remember that damaging winds in severe thunderstorms can do just as much damage as tornadoes.

WCBI’s team of meteorologists is forecasting severe weather on Saturday. For a list of community storm shelters and additional information, visit the WCBI Weather safety page.