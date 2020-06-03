Neglect charges dropped against Columbus duo

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges were dropped against a former student pilot at Columbus Air Force Base and her child’s father.

Carissa Vaccaro and Jordan Cox were indicted for contributing to the neglect of a child.

Lowndes County investigators said a seven-week-old infant was admitted to Baptist Golden Triangle with a broken femur in October 2018.

That sparked the investigation by Lowndes County deputies.

Cox had no official affiliation with CAFB.

The case was officially dismissed with prejudice late last month.