Neglect charges dropped against Columbus duo

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges were dropped against a former student pilot at Columbus Air Force Base and her child’s father.
Carissa Vaccaro and Jordan Cox were indicted for contributing to the neglect of a child.
Lowndes County investigators said a seven-week-old infant was admitted to Baptist Golden Triangle with a broken femur in October 2018.
That sparked the investigation by Lowndes County deputies.
Cox had no official affiliation with CAFB.
The case was officially dismissed with prejudice late last month.