NEMCC receives grant to bring latest technology to classrooms

Partnership with EON Reality will supply immersive technology for students

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Northeast Mississippi Community College is bringing the latest technology to the classroom with the help of a $15 million grant.

“The infusion of this type of technology into the classroom and beyond will be a game changer for our institution,” said Ford.

That’s how NEMCC President Dr. Ricky Ford described the $15.9 million grant from EON Reality. That grant will bring augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality to the classroom.

Carlena Benjamin, who teaches anatomy and physiology, will be assisted with an avatar that can help pull lessons together.

Benjamin, the instructional technology specialist, said the immersive technology grant will be a big benefit for students and instructors.

“Instructors can create lessons for students and those students can be in the moment with those assets and items that have been used to build those lessons, it is cloud-based, so they can use any device and our students are fortunate they have iPads, so all will have access to these lessons using their iPads,” Benjamin said.

The lessons will be accessible to students, on and off campus. It allows students to access more than 20,000 lessons, 150 university-level courses, and other resources.

Vice President of Instruction Dr. Michelle Baragona said the grant will be used over several years and will make sure students are prepared for the future workforce.

“Augmented and virtual reality will revolutionize education by enhancing the student’s learning experience with immersive and personalized learning experiences in our classrooms and labs,” Baragona said.

Instructors are spending the summer learning how to use the new technology so it will be ready for the fall semester.

EON Reality is a California-based company founded in 1999. Clients include Boeing, Microsoft, and Lexus.

