NEMCC’s Office of Continuing Education offering Certified evening Nurse Aid training classes

NEMCC (WBI) – Making your next career move isn’t always easy, especially when it comes to working out a schedule that fits your lifestyle.

That’s why one local college is looking to help.

Northeast Mississippi Community College’s Office of Continuing Education is offering Certified Nurse Aid training classes during the evening.

The classes will be held in Corinth and Ripley during the upcoming fall semester.

The program will use a variety of classroom instruction and hands-on learning to prepare students to enter the workforce.

Classes will be held from 5:30 until 9:30 pm.

Days will vary depending on the campus you attend.

The program costs $400, and an additional $55 is required for fingerprinting and a background check.

To learn if you qualify or how to apply, you can email them at continuinged@nemcc.edu or call (662) 720-7296.

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