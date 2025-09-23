Nettleton Ninth-grader makes remarkable recovery after major baseball injury

NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Nettleton ninth-grader has made a remarkable recovery, just weeks after he was injured during baseball practice.

It was back on August 21, when 14-year-old Landon Langley was pitching at a practice for the Magnolia Boys Traveling Baseball Team.

On one pitch, the batter hit a line drive, and the ball struck Landon under his right eye.

He was taken to LeBonheur in Memphis, where he underwent X-rays and other treatment.

Initially, doctors said he would need surgery to repair broken bones and a broken jaw.

However, weeks later, there is virtually no sign of the injury, and Landon is back in his ninth-grade classes at Nettleton.

“His eye wouldn’t open, and he couldn’t open his mouth. We kept going back, went back, saw his surgeon, and they looked at him and said he was healed,” said Landon’s Mother, Dana Schmidt.

“I thank God for getting me through this. Everyone was praying for me. Friends, family, and my church,” said Landon.

Landon is especially ready for this week.

He has been cleared to get back on the field, this Thursday, September 24.

