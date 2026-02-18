Nettleton plans recreational complex on 40 plus acres of city owned land

“Some grants are pretty much one hundred percent, some are matching, even down to 50 50, so ones we qualify for we bring to the board and make sure everyone is good with it going forward. We are looking at building it in phases,” Baulch said.

Mayor Baulch says the potential for revenue from sports tournaments is huge.

“What fields we have now are slammed every summer, and we would possibly look at reworking those once we complete this,” he said.

Next step, the city will get engineering work done on the 40-plus acres, which will give them specific plans as far as roads and infrastructure, and in the meantime, they will keep applying for available grants.

The city recently applied for a Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant to help develop the site.