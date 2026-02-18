Nettleton plans recreational complex on 40 plus acres of city owned land
Grants are being applied for to help fund the project that can impact the quality of life for the region
NETTLETON, MISS. (WCBI) – The 40-plus acres of land sit right off of Will Robins Highway, near the Dollar General and Hometown market. Nettleton Mayor Philip Baulch says a recreation complex would boost the quality of life for residents, and could also bring in revenue from baseball tournaments.
“We have a significant population that loves baseball and softball, and we were looking at building it into a complex, to have tournaments, and the school asked us to expand tennis courts. We have applied for a grant for walking trails, and areas where we could have functions we don’t have to shut down city streets for,” Mayor Baulch said.
It is estimated that a recreational complex, with baseball fields, a concession stand, parking, a pavilion, and other amenities, will cost upwards of one million dollars. Mayor Baulch says the town is applying for grants to help pay for the project. A grant from T-Mobile has already been secured to help with the tennis courts.
“Some grants are pretty much one hundred percent, some are matching, even down to 50 50, so ones we qualify for we bring to the board and make sure everyone is good with it going forward. We are looking at building it in phases,” Baulch said.
Mayor Baulch says the potential for revenue from sports tournaments is huge.
“What fields we have now are slammed every summer, and we would possibly look at reworking those once we complete this,” he said.
Next step, the city will get engineering work done on the 40-plus acres, which will give them specific plans as far as roads and infrastructure, and in the meantime, they will keep applying for available grants.
The city recently applied for a Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant to help develop the site.