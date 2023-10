Nettleton quarterback Braylen Williams impresses heading into GOTW

Our EndZone Game of the Week is a 3A showdown between Nettleton and Mooreville. Nettleton quarterback Braylen Williams has been unstoppable this season.

Williams has 23 touchdowns through six games — 15 passing and eight rushing. He’s coming off an incredible performance against Aberdeen where he threw for 378 yards and six touchdowns as well as rushed for 89 yards and one touchdown.