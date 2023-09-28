‘New 2 U’ Consignment Sale aims to offer affordable clothes, decor, more

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Shopping for school clothes can be expensive, but a seasonal sale is helping those hard-earned dollars go further.

The bi-annual “New 2 U” Consignment Sale is taking place at the Tupelo Furniture Market. There are more than 117,000 items available, including kid’s clothes, home decor, toys and other finds.

Organizers said with the rising cost of necessities, the consignment sale is a big help for households on a budget.

“You can’t beat it, especially with the economy. I mean, with the cost of groceries, gas, and everything, you have to offset the costs somewhere else. And this is where these families do it, not only the consigners showing, but also the shoppers,” said Michelle Cox, the owner of “New 2 U” Consignments.

The “New 2 U” consignment sale runs Friday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. Most items are half-priced on Saturday. Admission is free.

