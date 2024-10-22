New administrator hired for Oktibbeha Co. Board of Supervisors

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County has a new county administrator.

The board of supervisors voted to hire Wayne Carpenter last week.

He replaces former Delois Farmer who left the position in July.

Carpenter is a graduate of Mississippi State University and last worked as fiscal director of the Mississippi Military Department.

There he oversaw all accounting operations including payroll, accounts payable, budget appropriations, and federal grants management.

He also previously served the internal audit manager for Garan, Incorporated headquarters in New York.

Carpenter will begin his new position with the county November 4.

