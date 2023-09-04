New cans coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – When and how you put garbage out is changing in Columbus.

As of Monday, September 4th, Columbus residents will be switching over to once-a-week garbage pickup.

Those whose garbage was being picked up on Mondays and Thursdays will now only be getting picked up on Mondays.

For residents who had Tuesday and Friday pickup, Tuesday will be your new garbage day.

The City of Columbus and Golden Triangle Waste Services remind customers to have their garbage out on the curb by 7:00 AM.

Columbus residents will also be receiving new garbage cans. Delivery of the bins has already started and will take around 2 weeks to complete.

Every customer will receive a can with a number and a chip inserted in it. Those cans will be registered to the specific address and entered into a database.

The city advises residents to put your bins up as soon after pickup as possible, and no later than 7:00 PM on your pickup day.

GTWS will also be picking up up to 8 bags of leaves during Fall pickup season.

Businesses and apartment complexes will continue to have twice weekly pickup.