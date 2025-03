New changes coming to highway 182 intersection in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A major change is coming to a busy Lowndes County intersection.

The intersection of Highway 182 and Lee Stokes Road will be converted to a four-way stop.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the move is to help make the intersection safer.

Drivers should see the changes starting on Tuesday, March 25, at 8 am.

