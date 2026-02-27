MUW hosts nursing event for high school juniors and seniors

MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN (WCBI) – High school students are getting opportunities to explore nursing and related programs at Mississippi University for Women.

MUW hosted its annual Navigating Health Sciences event to let Mississippi high schoolers see what goes on in the medical field.

High school students from around the state are exploring the Mississippi University for Women’s Health Sciences department to get a close-up look at the fields of nursing, public health, and kinesiology.

But at the Navigating Health Sciences Day, they’re not just hearing about what The W has to offer. They are getting a hands-on experience in what they could be doing.

“Events like this really help to get the word out,” Dr. Brandy Larmon said. “It also helps to clarify some questions, so students have decided they want to be a nurse, but how do I get there, and events like this really do help us to get more students on the right path and in that pipeline to be a practicing nurse sooner.”

More than 90 juniors and seniors took part in exercises that included CPR, IV training, and other simulations.

Columbus High School, Health and Sciences Instructor Melanie Ford said it’s great having a resource like this so close to home.

“It is wonderful for me as an instructor because not only do I get to see my students prepare for their college experience, but they get to see what a school we have in our own community,” Ford said. “Our students want to spread their wings and fly, but they don’t realize that the best place for them could be right here in their backyard.”

Dr. Brandy Larmon said she is always thrilled to meet students who are considering careers in Health Sciences.

And events like this also help more students consider the field of nursing.

“It’s really exciting for me because I am in my 18th year here at the W so I have taught a lot of students and worked with a lot of students and events like this are exciting because we get to show off what we have,” Larmon said. “But, then we also get to see students that are just starting out possible in their career.”

MUW’s Vandergriff School of Nursing was rated the number one nursing school in Mississippi for 2026 by Registered Nursing.org

