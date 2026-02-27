Cybersecurity professor breaks down cyber attacks

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Cyberattacks can come in many forms, and they can come from anywhere in the world.

Dr. George Trawick, a cybersecurity professor and the Cyber Coordinator at Mississippi State University, said one of the simplest forms is a “denial‑of‑service” attack.

“That’s just where a lot of computers across the internet point their packets or information towards the machine and overwhelm it,” said Trawick.

Just last week, The University of Mississippi Medical Center was hit with ransomware attack.

Trawick said many attackers use phishing emails, tricking users into clicking false links.

“And then once they click on it, the malware gets into the system and that malware goes in and encrypts that data bases or your information”

Those attackers often demand payment to release that data.

Trawick said knowing your system’s vulnerabilities can help you stay ahead of a threat.

The Department of Homeland Security offers free remote scans to businesses and organizations.

“They can come in just like knocking on your door and windows. You know, make sure this door’s locked … this window’s lock. They can look from the outside of your business and check for vulnerabilities that way,” said Trawick.

Once vulnerabilities are found, cybersecurity teams can work to remove potential threats.

Trawick said awareness and user training are just as important as any technical fix.

Experts use digital forensics to help track down criminals.

MSU’s Cybersecurity department offers free assessments to small businesses to help prevent attacks.

You contact the office at (662) 325-2756 or office@cse.msstate.edu for more information.

