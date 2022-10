New clinic in Aberdeen is offering free flu shots

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Happening today, you can get a free flu shot at a new local health clinic in Aberdeen.

The Point is a new urgent and primary care clinic on Highway 8 West in Aberdeen.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today you can stop by and get a free flu shot.

The CDC is encouraging people to get their flu vaccines by the end of October.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter