New company coming to the Steel Dynamics property
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A new company is coming to the campus of a Lowndes County steel mill.
Altex Tube will create 58 jobs and invest nearly $110 million in new construction and equipment.
Altex will be on the Steel Dynamics property in the Golden Triangle Industrial Park.
The company makes black and pre-galvanized steel tubing in various sizes.
It uses coil products from SDI.
Manufacturing is is scheduled to start in mid-2023, along with the second phase of the project.
A groundbreaking will be Thursday morning.