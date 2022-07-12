New company coming to the Steel Dynamics property

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A new company is coming to the campus of a Lowndes County steel mill.

Altex Tube will create 58 jobs and invest nearly $110 million in new construction and equipment.

Altex will be on the Steel Dynamics property in the Golden Triangle Industrial Park.

The company makes black and pre-galvanized steel tubing in various sizes.

It uses coil products from SDI.

Manufacturing is is scheduled to start in mid-2023, along with the second phase of the project.

A groundbreaking will be Thursday morning.