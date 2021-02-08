New courses at EMCC are expected to gain interest

The communiversity and community college are branching out into short and long term programs

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Most college students sign up for basic classes such as College Algebra and English Comp.

At East Mississippi Community College, students of all ages come to class to take advantage of specific skilled instruction.

The communiversity and community colleges are branching out into short and long-term programs to meet different needs and interests.

“At EMCC we offer a variety of classes both short-term and long term designed to help people find their way into the workforce whatever that might be,” said Vice President of the workforce and economic development at EMCC Courtney Taylor.

Taylor says these courses will provide opportunities.

” I think probably one of the most fun things about what we do here at EMCC is we are constantly on the lookout for new things, new programs, new opportunities that we can provide to our community,” said Taylor.

She says that can make a difference between being jobless and finding a career.

” People typically wait until they’re unemployed to make a change and what we do offer is options for people to do that while they are employed so keep your job and then come see us,” said Taylor.

Some classes may take longer than others, but Taylor’s goal is to help.

“Whether it is a 6-week class, an 8-week class, or a 2-year program we provide options they may not have known about first of all and second of all that may help get them into a skilled position to be able to move up in their company as time goes by,” said Taylor.

Taylor also says the Scooba Campus has new classes scheduled for fall.

“Heavy civil construction some version of that down there this fall, CDL, we’re also degree program side we’re looking at computer networking technology and electrical technology,” said Taylor.

What begins as a possibility, may lead to a life’s work.

“Often people default into whatever their career is maybe at a time in their life they found a career that worked with their hours or whatever they needed so they never really explore any other options so one of the things that we provide here is to help people explore what options may be available,” said Taylor.

The Communiversity will be hosting an information session on March 5, 2021, for anyone interested in wanting to learn about the wide variety of workforce classes.