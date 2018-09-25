New Details Released In Lowndes County Store Robbery

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – New details are released about the strong armed robbery of a Lowndes County convience store.

Deputies released surveillance photos of the accused robber on Tuesday morning.

The thief did not have a weapon but did put the store clerk in a choke hold maneuver.

Investigators say the suspect told the clerk to give him the money, “his baby just died today.”

The hold-up happened about 9 PM on Monday at Highway 50 and Tabernacle Road.

Deputies say the clothes the robber wore were found nearby on Mill Road.

The clerk said the robber left store and got into what appeared to be a SUV, it then drove away.

If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.