New details released in investigation of former Eupora educator

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI has learned new details about the investigation involving a former Eupora educator charged with statutory rape.

Investigators alleged Kayla Tindall, 32, had sex with a 14-year-old this past October.

- Advertisement - [dfp_ads id=383025]

Last week, Webster County Superintendent Brian Jones said school administrators learned of the allegations against Tindall.

Family members of an alleged victim tell WCBI the teacher was paying for sexual favors.

Tindall is out on a $50,000 bond.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office did not provide a mugshot.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation brought the charge forward after assisting the sheriff’s department.