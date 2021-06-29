New drones for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Clay County sheriff’s office upgraded their eyes in the sky thanks to the 4 County Foundation.

The sheriff’s office received a 10 thousand dollar grant in 2020 to purchase two drones for their agency, which came in almost a year after the grant was awarded because of COVID restrictions.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says the equipment can be helpful for search and rescue, working with the local EMA for storm-related situations, and general security.

Sheriff Scott says the investment can help other counties as well.

“We’ve got two different ones,” said Sheriff Scott. “One of them has the thermo-camera that we can use at night in case we have people that’s out in the woods missing. I knew that it was something we could use for our county and another good example is for large events such as the prairie arts festival. Being able to help work with our local agencies to help secure the area for the safety of our people.”

Currently, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office has 3 or 4 certified drone pilots on staff.