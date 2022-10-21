New Emmett Till statue will be displayed at Greenwood’s Rail Spike Park

GREENWOOD, Miss. (WCBI) – A statue of Emmett Till is being displayed in Greenwood not far from where a confederate monument is located.

Till was killed after white men kidnapped and killed him for allegedly whistling at a white woman in a country store.

The monument will stand 9 feet tall with the depiction of Till in slacks, a dress shirt, and a tie with one hand on the brim of his hat.

The Till statue will be at Greenwood’s Rail Spike Park.

The statue will be watched by security cameras.

