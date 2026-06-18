New Fire Station No. 5 almost ready for the All-America City

It is just one of the many state-of-the-art features in the new fire station, which replaces a facility built more than 50 years ago.

‘It is definitely an improvement, it is well needed,” said Tupelo Fire Chief Brad Robinson.

And from the location of the firefighters’ quarters, the kitchen, TV room, and meeting space, it is all about efficiency.

‘Everything in fire service is how fast we can get there, citizens want to see us get there, we try and count the number of steps from when guys are cooking, showering, or whatever, they can get out the door faster,” Chief Robinson said.

The 4 million dollar project features an exhaust system in the bays. It catches toxic diesel fumes while the engine runs indoors, but this one automatically pops off without damaging equipment as the truck pulls out.