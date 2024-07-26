New grads join The W’s ‘Long Blue Line’

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women’s “Long Blue Line” is a little longer.

The university held its summer commencement ceremony.

Graduates walked into Rent Auditorium for the event.

Nursing, education, business, and professional studies, along with the College of Arts and Sciences had graduates receive their diplomas.

Bill Vandergriff received an honorary doctorate. The College of Nursing and Health Sciences was renamed after Vandergriff and his wife, Jo-Ann.

369 students graduated this summer from “The W.”

