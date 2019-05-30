New Hampshire repeals its death penalty

New Hampshire is the latest state to repeal its death penalty, as the state Senate had enough votes to override Gov. Chris Sununu’s veto. The repeal takes effect immediately.



The 16-8 vote Thursday was the necessary two-thirds majority to override. The House narrowly voted last week to override Sununu’s veto.



New Hampshire’s death penalty applied in only seven scenarios — the killing of an on-duty law enforcement officer or judge, murder for hire, murder during a rape or kidnapping, murder during certain drug offenses or robbery and murder by someone already serving a life sentence without parole. The state hasn’t executed anyone since 1939, and there is only one inmate on death row. The repeal law does not apply retroactively to Michael Addison, who killed Manchester Police Officer Michael Briggs in 2006, but capital punishment supporters argued that courts might interpret it differently.

Doris Hampton of Canterbury stands in front of the State house in Concord, N.H., Thursday, May 23, 2019, to greet lawmakers ahead of the vote to override the death penalty veto by Governor Chris Sununu. Geoff Forester/The Concord Monitor via AP

- Advertisement -

Sununu vetoed the bill last month at a community center named in honor of Briggs.

In a statement, Sununu said he is “incredibly disappointed.”

“I have consistently stood with law enforcement, families of crime victims, and advocates for justice in opposing a repeal of the death penalty because it is the right thing to do,” Sununu said.

Trending News

In a statement released to the Concord Monitor, N.H. Sen. Martha Hennessey said she’s heard from the families of murder victims during the legislative session that the lengthy process of pursuing the death penalty “prolongs the pain and trauma of their loss.”

“I commend the Legislature for voting to end capital punishment in our New Hampshire, a sentence that while infrequently used in our state has proven to be ineffective in reducing violent crime and an inefficient use of our limited criminal justice dollars,” Hennessey said.