New Hope baseball advances to state semifinals with win over Corinth

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — New Hope baseball topped Corinth in a win-or-go-home game three 6-4 to advance to the 5A North Half championship.

New Hope capitalized on four free passes in the second inning, plating two runs. Corinth responded with two runs of its own in the top of the third but the Warriors never had a lead.

The Trojans scored another three runs in the fourth thanks to timely hitting and that would prove to be enough.

New Hope advances to the North Half Championship where it will meet top seeded Lafayette. The two sides split two regular season matchups.