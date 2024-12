New Hope hosts its fourth annual Christmas Parade

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI) – Folks in New Hope were full of holiday cheer on the night of December 9.

The New Hope Christmas parade rolled through the community.

This is a relatively new Christmas tradition for the community.

They’ve only been holding the parade for 4 years now, but it is growing, with more than 50 entries in tonight’s lineup.

Our own Joey Barnes and his daughter Bella were a part of that line up.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X