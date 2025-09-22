New Hope Middle School students create unique outlet to navigate life’s challenges

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI) – Life has challenges at every stage, but middle school can be an extremely difficult time, especially in a technological age.

That’s why students at New Hope Middle School created a unique and creative outlet for students to express their feelings, help each other, and connect through a project.

Positive Behavior Specialist at New Hope Middle School, Crystal Taylor, said when they’re having feelings of frustration, anger, anxiety, or any type of social or emotional struggles, they need a healthy outlet.

“Their emotions are valid, their emotions are real, and we want to help them work through them,” Taylor said.

Taylor said Coloring is a proven calming strategy.

“It lowers stress, it reduces heart rate, and it gives students something tangible to work on in the moment of feeling those overwhelming or big emotions,” Taylor said. “It’s also wonderful for self-confidence. They can start coloring and finish it all within the same session when we’re meeting and talking. So they feel like they’ve accomplished something. It’s a mood lifter and a self-esteem booster.”

So she had an idea.

“Wouldn’t it be great if some students that are their own age created coloring pages that they liked, so that it would connect with their peers?” Taylor said.

In working with Art Teacher Nikki Carlson, students created coloring pages and made them into a book for their schoolmates. Taylor says that makes the message even stronger.

“I introduced it to my students. I have 150 kids, and I was like, ‘Hey, I want you all to make a coloring book page for somebody who’s maybe not having the best day. Maybe they’re having a tough day.’ And they were like, ‘We’re right on it. We got it. Of course, we’re going to help our peers. We love our community and they want to be a part of it,'” Carlson said.

“Students are encouraging each other, saying, ‘Hey, I’ve been there, I understand. And I do feel these emotions as well. And we want to give you something to support you,'” Taylor said.

Both agree that in today’s environment, healthy coping strategies are important for young minds, and this gives them an effective break to work through emotions, get away from screens, and get back to daily tasks.

“I think it gives them a creative outlet,” Carlson said. “There are other things to help with your emotions, but I think this is more creative. It helps you channel what you’re feeling in that moment in a more positive way.”

Taylor said across the nation, 1 in 3 students admits to dealing with anxiety, and sometimes teens are dealing with anxieties related to school, and others are dealing with problems at home.

“We want students to know that they are empowered and that they are able to deal with these emotions themselves by communicating with the adults, by asking for that help, by using some of these proven strategies, and then return back to the environment in order to complete their assignments or their test or whatever it is that they’re facing that day and feel like they can do it,” Taylor said. “They feel overwhelmed. They feel scared, unsure of what’s coming next. And so we want to empower them with the ability to be able to speak up and say, I’m feeling these big feelings and I need somebody to help me. Walk me through them.”

The first edition of the coloring book was such a success that they are creating a second edition soon.

They are also hoping to make more coloring books for other schools in the district.

For parents who have any concerns for their students, Taylor said the school has a team of support staff that can help, and you can contact the school for more information at (662) 244-4740.

