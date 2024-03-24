New Hope Strong hosts its annual car show

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI) – New Hope Strong hosted its annual car show at New Hope High School.

People from across the state and even outside of the state brought their vehicles to compete in the car show.

Kids and adults got to see both new and antique cars.

President of New Hope Strong Tony Hannah says this was a great thing to do for the city of New Hope.

“We just knew that New Hope was starving for some family/friendly fun events, and we thought a car show would be great,” Hannah said. “We have cars from the coast and from far as Tennessee. We had over 100 cars from our car show today, and it has been a great event.”

All the proceeds from the car show will benefit “New Hope Strong” community events.

