New laws to be in effect for MS in just a couple of weeks

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi has a number of new laws going into effect in just a couple of weeks on July First.

One of the most talked about is Senate Bill 2710, which imposes stricter charges and penalties on young people who commit crimes using firearms.

Under the new law, anyone between the ages of 13 and 18 who is arrested for a crime involving a gun will be tried as an adult.

It also increases the penalties for the sale, delivery, or transfer of stolen firearms.

Scott Colom, District Attorney for the 16th Judicial District, is preparing his office to prosecute under the new law, but he believes that teaching young people better ways to deal with conflict can help prevent some of those crimes from being committed in the first place.

“So, we’re having a program July 1 for young people, “Mentoring with a Purpose”, and what we’ve got to do as a community is come together and provide positive spaces for young people, particularly our young boys, where they can hear from good, positive role models. They can get positive examples of what conflict resolution looks like. They can have positive spaces, so that’s why my office is doing that program, because, ultimately, the best way to fight crime is with a job and an education,” said Scott.

Colom says it’s also important for parents to know who their children are associating with, in real life and online.

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