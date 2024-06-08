NEW Leadership Mississippi program: Representing all

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A representative form of government can’t be truly representative if everyone’s not represented. That’s one of the messages of the NEW Leadership Mississippi program.

The latest class of the NEW Leadership program is meeting at Mississippi University for Women.

Since 2013, the program has brought together college students from across the state to meet women leaders and learn about women in politics at all levels, from local boards to the national stage.

The goal is to get more young women interested in politics and give them the knowledge and skills they will need *when* they are elected to office.

Women make up 51% of the U.S. population but lag behind in elected office.

NEW Leadership Mississippi wants to close that gender gap and bring women up to political equality.

“But women have common experiences in general that make them different leaders. They are needed at the seat, where decisions are made, and it is possible for them,” said Chanley Rainey, Dir., Ctr. for women’s research and public policy.

“We’ve had young ladies leave from this program and make efforts in, I know at least in Starkville most recently, and change things within their own local community. So, we’re just hoping that these young ladies will take from these stories, and build upon it, and one day run for political office,” said Kristie Metcalfe, Sr. Deputy City Atty, Jackson.

This year’s participants will also attend “Powerful Women in Public Service” in Jackson.

