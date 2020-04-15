New Lowndes County administrator appointed after heated debate

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A new county administrator is hired for Lowndes County, but not without controversy.

The supervisor meeting was, at times, heated.

For 12 years Ralph Billingsley has held the top job in Lowndes County government.

Now he’s out. He told supervisors he would leave by the end of September.

His replacement was approved Tuesday in a 3 to 2 vote.

The job was not posted. The new administrator was the only candidate.

This is what Lowndes County Supervisors have taken issue with.

“I will be looking for people to file a class-action lawsuit because ya’ll have denied them the opportunity to be a part of it. So, John Holliman, Harry Sanders, Trip Hairston, ya’ll want to run it? That’s fine, but don’t expect me to go along to get along,” said Leroy Brooks.

Longtime Lowndes County District 5 Supervisor Leroy Brooks has always said what is on his mind.

When only one candidate was presented to replace the current county administrator, Brooks got mad.

He claimed some members of the board want to block minorities and women from applying for county leadership positions.

“First off, my response is that Mr. Brooks is way off base. This has nothing to do with minorities, nothing to do with women… Like I said, it’s a political issue for Leroy and whatever Leroy wants to say is fine… I asked the Sheriff this morning, I said ‘if Leroy gets out of hand, will you calm him down’ because that’s his M.O.,” said Harry Sanders.

District One Supervisor Harry Sanders said the Board of Supervisors has full authority to appoint whoever they want as administrator– without listing the position publicly.

Both Brooks and District Four Supervisor Jeff Smith claimed the new hire and only candidate, James Fisher, is a friend of Supervisor Trip Hairston.

“It’s not legal. For you all to decide who you are going to select… You have violated your own policy,” said Brooks.

“Someone knew the person that was chosen. That’s obvious,” said Smith.

“It doesn’t make any difference what friendships you have as long as your capable and qualified to do the job,” said Sanders.

Supervisor Smith said the process was disrespectful.

“Completely. Left. Out…. I represent 1/5th of this county. So, if you’re going to silence me and my ability to operate in that Board Room, then you’re silencing 1/5th of the county and their opportunity to be a part of this process also. That’s disrespectful,” said Smith.

“When you decide to do something and you’ve got five people, you don’t talk to all five of them all at the same time. You don’t call them in and say look, this is what we’re going to do because it’d be an illegal board meeting,” said Sanders.

Smith admitted Fisher may be qualified, but the process of Fisher’s appointment is still wrong in his opinion.

“The process has to be inclusive. It has to be all five Supervisors sitting down at the table and determining, based on all that’s in front of them, the direction. That process never took place,” said Smith.

Fisher will work alongside the current County Administrator, Ralph Billingsley, from May 1 until September 30.

His starting salary has been set at $50,000.

The money is set to come from the current payroll budget.

Sanders said there is plenty of extra money because the county is short on employees.