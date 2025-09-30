New missionaries preparing to launch out on faith

“In response to how Jesus came into the marginalized and hurt, I wanted to do that too and follow His example,” Julien said.

Julien and his wife are missionaries with Global Outreach International. For more than 50 years, the ministry has helped raise support for missionaries around the world.

This is the final week of training for 21 adult missionaries, who will raise their own funds to support their families and their work.

And while reports of persecution are on the rise worldwide, Global Outreach International CEO John Darnell said the missionaries are focused on the task.

“When we think of persecution, we think of big examples, death, things we have seen recently. But other things, you can’t get a place to live, they won’t rent to Christians, you can’t get a job, the community won’t do business with you. So when people talk about coming to Christ, it really costs them something,” Darnell said.

The new missionaries are looking forward to the work ahead.

“Jesus didn’t use His power over people, but took His power under those who needed it, we hope to not be an answer ourselves, but to come under Guatemalan people, nurses, teachers and use resources God has blessed us with to support them,” said Amber Atis.

“Life goes beyond our life here on this earth, and so as Christ follower we should be living for hope beyond our days here, storing treasures in Heaven, living to make the name of Jesus known,” said Theo Tallis, a missionary to Costa Rica.

“I want to bless the Lord that I can be used of Him in partnership with every wiling person to go and make a change, to impact the next generation,” said Dickens Zziwa, a missionary to Uganda.

The newest group of missionaries graduates on Friday. After that they will put to use what they have learned, and start raising funds for their mission work, wherever they are called.