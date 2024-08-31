New MSU clinic set for location and expansion

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A new location and expanded reach.

Mississippi State University’s Psychology Clinic cut the ribbon on its new home that features expanded space and more mental health services.

MSU Graduate students will receive clinical training here.

And they will not only serve their fellow classmates but also the community.

“We provide therapy and assessment services for all ages. So we do have a lot of local folks that come to see us, but for some people, if they need a specialized assessment, they might drive several hours to come and see us,” said Emily Stafford, Director of The Psychology Clinic.

“We are working together towards something beneficial to the public health and one of our concerns is that Mississippi is an area where there is a lack of service and there’s a lot of mental health needs,” said Tram Nguyen, a graduate student of MSU.

You can contact Mississippi State’s Psychology Clinic for information about their services at (662)325-0270.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X