New Oktibbeha County court set to hear cases early next year

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new court and a new judge in Oktibbeha County.

Lee Ann Turner was elected to preside over the newly-created county court during Tuesday’s runoff election.

The court will handle all youth court cases and matters like eminent domain and eviction.

Turner will also preside over cases transferred from chancery and circuit courts.

She said the new court will help get cases through the system quicker – particularly youth court cases.

“If you’re only reviewing a case in youth court every six months, it’s gonna take longer and there are things that could have happened and been corrected in the six months where we weren’t reviewing it. So now that we have a full-time court, hopefully, it will be much more efficient to review things more frequently,” Turner said.

Turner will officially begin presiding over cases in the new court on January 2.

